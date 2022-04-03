ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ehlers and Lowry score for Jets in loss to Kings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG - An important home stand didn't get off to the start the Winnipeg Jets were looking for on Saturday night. Canada Life Centre was buzzing for the third annual Winnipeg Aboriginal Sports Achievement Centre Night, and the importance of the two points for the home side only added to the...

www.nhl.com

