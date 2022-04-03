Denzel Washington says the 'devil got ahold' of Oscars clash

The 2022 Oscars have finally arrived, and after a very drawn-out (and dare we say controversial) awards season, it feels good to be kicking off Hollywood’s biggest night!. It’s Sunday, March 27, and the 94th Academy Awards are airing on ABC, helmed by three hosts (Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes), and recognizing the best of the year in film. Going into the evening’s ceremony, we hope you had The Power of the Dog on your ballot, as the Netflix original was the most-nominated film this year with 12 nods. Another big contender? Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya, which boasts 10 noms, including Best Picture. And it’s sure to be a star-studded night as even with the increase in COVID cases in recent weeks, the awards will once again be taking place fully in-person!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO