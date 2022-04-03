ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denzel Washington says the 'devil got ahold' of Oscars clash

 3 days ago
Denzel Washington won't "condemn" Will Smith for his behavior at the Oscars. The 67-year-old actor tried to defuse the situation after Will smacked comedian Chris Rock, but Denzel doesn't know the "ins and outs of the situation" and he's reluctant to judge him. Speaking during an International Leadership Summit...

