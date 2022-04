Although the C5 was a big step forward for the Chevrolet Corvette, the C6 was arguably an even bigger one. It not only further improved the C5’s handling and performance, but it also re-introduced the famous ZR1 trim in 205-mph style. And while C5 Z06s are still shockingly affordable, C6s are performance bargains now, too. However, if you want to buy a C6 Corvette, there are some model years you should steer clear of.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO