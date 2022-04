NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - If there was an award for the most improved team, the Nacogdoches softball team would be a strong favorite for the honor. With a record of 14-7-1, The Nacogdoches High School softball team is enjoying success after winning just two games last year. In District play the team is in second place with a district mark of 4-1. Christina May had heard and seen how bad Nacogdoches had been in the past while she coached at Garrison. When she took over the Lady Dragons this year she knew she had her work cut out for her. A nice blend of underclassman with leadership from two seniors the team is thinking they can make a serious run in the playoffs. The winning on the field is contagious and is bleeding over to everything this team of underdogs is doing.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO