Millbrook High School principal dies unexpectedly

Wake County Public School System announced the passing of longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King on Saturday afternoon.

An email was sent to WCPSS staff stating:

"It is with deep sadness that I share with you that Dana King, Principal at Millbrook High School, passed away this morning. Our deepest sympathy is extended to her family and her Millbrook school community. I know you will keep her family in your thoughts and prayers.

We are grateful for the exemplary leadership, outstanding service, and unwavering dedication she has provided during her remarkable tenure with WCPSS. Throughout her career, she has had such a positive, long-lasting impact on students, staff, parents, our community, and our district. She has touched the lives of so many. We will continue to share information as it becomes available to us. Again, please keep her family, colleagues, and school community in your prayers during this difficult time. "