Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar both came up short in defeats to Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, nobody can deny the cultural impact of WrestleMania. The showcase of the immortals is the most important event in the pro wrestling calendar and every single year, WWE attempts to go above and beyond in the name of entertaining the masses.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO