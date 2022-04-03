ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Expungement clinic held in Shreveport

KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe had been shot multiple times while in the passenger seat of a vehicle. Vera said she can do it...

www.ksla.com

KTAL

Arrest made in Shreveport “rolling gun battle”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting described as a “rolling gun battle” that happened Monday morning involving two vehicles with shooters that opened fire on each other. Devoris Hardy was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing a handgun aimed at a vehicle...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 detained in Shreveport shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police were called to the intersection of Youree Drive and East Washington Street Monday morning to a shots fired call. Police said the occupants of two car were shooting at one another in a running gun battle. Two occupants in one of the cars were detained...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport shooting on Marshall Street kills one

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was killed early Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Marshall Street. According to Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, Fazon Jenkins, 30, was a passenger inside of a car, when he was shot multiple times at 5 a.m. Jenkins died at the scene. This is Shreveport's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Family, friends celebrate life of Jennifer Player Thomas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends celebrated the life of Jennifer Player Thomas on Saturday, April 2. Player Thomas was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband Bob Thomas on March 25. Today would have been her 60th birthday. Her daughter, also named Jennifer, says her mother will live...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shooting on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport; teenager arrested

SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police say a teenager has been booked with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile after he shot a woman's boyfriend early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at the Normandy Village Condominiums in the 3800 block of Fairfield Avenue. Police said woman and her boyfriend...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on April 2 near the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Marshall Street regarding a shooting. This is near Ant’s Urban Lounge (formerly Fat Tuesday’s.)
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman accused of livestock theft in Red River Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. -- State livestock agents arrested a Shreveport woman March 23 for theft of livestock in Red River Parish, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission said Wednesday in a news release. Vera R. Ary, 68, was arrested in Red River Parish. LDAF’s...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Native Goes From Security Guard Of A Hospital To Becoming A Doctor

Russell J. Ledet is a native of Lake Charles and over the weekend he broke the stereotype that many have been plagued with of being a young Black man from a certain part of the area with many obstacles facing them. In 2010 Russel was a security Guard of a Baton Rouge hospital, and now he can add the prestigious M.D, Ph.D., and MBA to his resume as he is now Dr. Russell J. Ledet. A married father of 2 can now better serve his community and be the influential person to so many others who have a doubt of their future.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Suspects wanted in two Ouachita Parish drive-by shootings

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with two recent drive-by shootings. According to deputies, they are investigating two drive-by shootings. Deputies tell us they both happened in Monroe, one shooting was on Preston Loop Drive and the other on Camelia Drive. Deputies say the surveillance […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KATV

Drowning victim recovered from Ouachita River

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A drowning victim who went missing on the Ouachita River Sunday was recovered Friday morning. The Camden Police Department and Camden Fire Department were dispatched to the area of the River Walk Sunday, March 27 for a victim in distress. Once on the scene, the...
CAMDEN, AR
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE

