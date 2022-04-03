ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Sanchez scores in LAFC’s 4-2 win over Orlando City

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ilie Sanchez scored the deciding...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

De Bruyne gives Man City 1-0 edge over Atletico Madrid in CL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne has scored the only goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. After a tight 70 minutes, City finally found its way through Atletico’s tough rearguard helped by Phil Foden’s vision 79 seconds after coming off the bench. Foden slid in a fine throughball and De Bruyne raced through to fire in a low shot from a tight angle. Both City and Atletico have reached European Cup finals but have never lifted the trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KEYT

Los Angeles Rams sign former Giants punter Riley Dixon

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Punter Riley Dixon has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Dixon joined the Super Bowl champions on Tuesday after spending the past four seasons with the New York Giants, posting the two highest single-season net punting averages in franchise history during his tenure. New York released him last month. The Syracuse product began his NFL career with two seasons in Denver. Dixon will compete to replace Johnny Hekker, the four-time All-Pro who was released by the Rams last month in a cost-cutting move after a decade with the franchise. Hekker, who also was the Rams’ holder on placekicks, quickly signed with Carolina.
NFL
KEYT

Lakers without LeBron again as they face playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination. James has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle. He also sat out on Sunday night after scoring 38 points on Friday. Lakers forward Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with a sprained right foot. LA is two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. If the Lakers lose to the Suns and the Spurs beat the Nuggets, the Lakers will not make the postseason.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy