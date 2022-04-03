ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Cowell’s equalizer helps Earthquakes tie Austin 2-2

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cowell scored...

keyt.com

KEYT

Cherished falcon at University of California, Berkeley dies

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Grinnell, one of a beloved pair of peregrine falcons who made their longtime home atop the bell tower at the University of California, Berkeley, has died. The group Cal Falcons says Grinnell was found dead Thursday afternoon and may have been struck by a car. He and Annie had nested atop the university’s Campanile since late 2016 and produced 13 chicks. Falcons tend to mate for life. Given the timing of Grinnell’s death in the breeding season, Cal Falcons says it’s doubtful that the UC Berkeley nest will survive with Annie alone.
BERKELEY, CA
KEYT

15 homes on same block purchased for $10 million

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — An entire block of 15 family homes in Northern California was purchased by a single buyer for $10 million. KSBW-TV reports the cottage-style homes built in the 1920s are located on Laurel Avenue in Pacific Grove and include a mix of studios, and one and two bedrooms. Debby Beck, the real estate broker who represented the buyer, says the buyer owns multiple historic properties in Pacific Grove and wishes to be identified as Whispering Pines, LLC, a nod to the home’s history. Beck told the television station that the buyer has no plans to subdivide the block.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KEYT

Authorities search for boy, 9, lost in California river

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in boats and a helicopter were searching for a 9-year-old boy swept away in a Southern California river. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was reported lost Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the Hogeye Gulch area of the Kern River near Keysville. It wasn’t immediately clear how the boy got into the water. KGET-TV reports an adult relative had to be rescued after going into the river to try and save the child. The search was suspended at sundown on Saturday and was scheduled to resume at dawn on Sunday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cade Cowell
KEYT

Moore tapped to replace longtime Harvard women’s hoops coach

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Harvard women’s basketball program is set to begin a new era. The school announced it’s hired Carrie Moore as coach, making her just the second person to hold the post in the past four decades. Moore replaces Kathy Delaney-Smith, who retired last month after 40 years, an Ivy League-record 630 victories, 11 conference championship and six trips to the NCAA Tournament. Moore arrives in Cambridge after spending this past season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Michigan, where she helped the Wolverines reach the Elite 8 round of the tournament.
HARVARD, MA
KEYT

Lakers without LeBron again as they face playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination. James has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle. He also sat out on Sunday night after scoring 38 points on Friday. Lakers forward Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with a sprained right foot. LA is two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. If the Lakers lose to the Suns and the Spurs beat the Nuggets, the Lakers will not make the postseason.
NBA

