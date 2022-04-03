UAlbany holds pro day for seven of its players

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Former Syracuse and Christian Brothers Academy star Riley Dixon has signed with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced on Tuesday. Dixon was released by the New York Giants after last season in a move made largely to improve the team’s salary cap position. Dixon, 28, has been in the NFL for six seasons, the last four with the Giants.
For the first time in their nearly two decade rivalry, UAlbany men's lacrosse will host Syracuse at Casey Stadium. Since 2004, Syracuse and UAlbany have played 19 times with the Orange winning 17 of those games. After 19 trips to the Carrier Dome, UAlbany finally got Syracuse to come to the Capital Region.
The Union men's lacrosse team continued its best start in program history with a 15-11 win over Clarkson on Saturday. The Dutchmen are off to a 9-0 start to the season. The scored the first six goals of the game against the Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amari DeBerry's career at Williamsville South made her one of the most decorated women's basketball players ever to come out of Western New York. A McDonald's All-American in 2021 and Buffalo News Players of the Year in 2020, DeBerry surpassed 2,000 points in her high school career and twice won gold with the U.S. National Team Youth Program.
A return to high school lacrosse in 2021 produced, for area fans, a memorable run by Cicero-North Syracuse to the Section III Class A championship that included an overtime victory over rival Liverpool. When they both started again in 2022, the outcomes were quite different. C-NS, returning several key players...
Comments / 0