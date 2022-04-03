RPI wideout Vinnie McDonald takes part in UAlbany pro day

Two Colonie pitchers threw a combined no-hitter in a 6-0 win over Troy on Monday afternoon at Cook Park. Tyler Figueroa hit a 3-run homerun in the bottom of the 3rd inning, which was the big blow delivered by the Raiders lineup. It was also the first win for first year head coach Mike Morrissey. See highlights and post-game reaction here.

TROY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO