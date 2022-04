A Denver brewery and a Ukrainian brewery are teaming up to make a drink and the proceeds will help provide support for those affected by the Russian invasion. Are any of you Outsiders are in the Denver area? If so, we encourage you to head over to Long Table Brewhouse whenever you get the chance. They have recently teamed up with a Ukrainian brewery to create a new beer. The best part? Once it’s tapped, a portion of the proceeds will be used to help support the Ukrainian community in need. If all goes according to plan, the beer will be tapped in about three or four weeks. Long Table plans to sell it on draft and also in six-packs.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 DAYS AGO