The 2022 Final Four matchup headlines were almost solely focused on the other side of the bracket with the historic game between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels. With that being said Kansas and Villanova have both been here before and will not lay down in the National Championship game. Bill Self and Jay Wright are both phenomenal coaches and the game could have been its own all-time Final Four moment. Unfortunately, the Villanova Wildcats would be without star player Justin Moore after he tore his Achilles tendon at the end of the team’s Elite Eight matchup against the Houston Cougars.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO