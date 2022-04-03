ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Salon in Dubuque raises money to help get Ukrainian woman's family to the U.S.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer teacher in Eagle Grove arrested for Dubuque County sexual exploitation warrant. Authorities arrested a former math teacher in Wright County for sexual exploitation of a minor in another Iowa county....

13-year-old raising money to help Ukrainian children through hot chocolate stand

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local girl in the mountains is raising money for children in need in Ukraine. 13-year-old Eloise Brooks has been setting up shop in west Asheville, selling homemade hot chocolate to raise money for UNICEF -- United Nations Children's Fund -- a U.N. agency that provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
ASHEVILLE, NC
14 Under 14 held in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The inaugural 14 Under 14 was held today at the Cedar Rapids by Kids First Law Center. The event recognized 14 students between the ages of 7-13 for their empathy, leadership, and their ability to help others at school. The students along with the teacher that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Unusual weeds growing in Iowa lawns since derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A nuisance growing in your lawn may be the result of the 2020 derecho. A lawn care company in Cedar Rapids says it’s started finding ag weeds in yards since the storm, something the company never had to treat prior. “Ag weeds that grow out...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was stopped by law enforcement on April 1st after being clocked at 106 miles per hour. The Iowa State Patrol shared a photo of the incident on Facebook on Sunday, saying it happened on I-80 through Iowa City. The driver claimed to be only doing 70 miles per hour and was surprised when the trooper showed her the clocked-in speed.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Des Moines on Tuesday made an arrest after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued an emaciated Great Dane. Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges. ARL staff said the dog, named Kal, was found shut in a crate with...
DES MOINES, IA
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A public school teacher was arrested at the school on Thursday after allegedly exhibiting concerning behavior, officials said. According to television station KCCI, Peyton Paddock, 24, was charged with public intoxication and operating while intoxicated. Filings in Greene County District Court said that the principal...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Man charged with murder after placing 911 call

Show You Care: 'Vision Runner' to go 24 hours straight to raise money for child eye screenings. An Eastern Iowa man, known as the Vision Runner, will be running to raise money for a children's vision screening program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cedar Falls Police arrested a person for allegedly...
IOWA CITY, IA
Hiawatha Family’s Prayers Are Answered

It's been a long month for one Hiawatha family. We told you a few weeks ago about a family right here in Iowa that was in the midst of adopting a Ukrainian boy when Russia invaded. The parents lost contact with their future son and prepared for the worst. The...
HIAWATHA, IA
8 farm animals killed, 3 buildings lost in Linn County fire

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A barn fire in Linn County killed eight farm animals Tuesday night. The Linn county Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 4400 block of Frozen Hill Road just before midnight. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said heat lamps in the barn started...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Last employee living in Wasserbahn Waterpark hotel moves out

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Ruth Wheeler said she was told around 11:00 am Monday that the lights in the Wasserbahn Waterpark hotel were going to be turned off, and the building was dark about one hour later. Wheeler had worked at the hotel in Williamsburg; she and her two sons...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
Local Ukrainian Artist Raising Money For Relief Efforts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Ukrainian artist living in South Florida held a garage sale over the weekend to raise money for the cause. Yakov Novak, 92, created the artworks throughout his lifetime. His grandson, Aleksey Shtivelman, said Novack fought in World War II and is a Holocaust survivor. Novak and his family have been in the US since the 90s but that’s not stopping him from doing what he can to help those fighting for freedom. “We’re gonna be donating the proceeds for direct relief efforts in Ukraine for people who need medical supplies, insulin, food, and water to help those that are there to be able to give them help,” said Shtivelman. Novak sold dozens of pieces over the weekend and was even commissioned to create new artworks.
FLORIDA STATE

