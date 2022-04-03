ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Former teacher in Eagle Grove arrested for Dubuque County sexual exploitation warrant

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Union County Woman arrested on FTA Warrant

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 46-year old Nicole Ann Hayes of Creston at the Creston/Union County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday on a Union County Warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of 5th-Degree Theft. Authorities released Hayes on a $300.00 cash or surety bond.
Volunteers help seek keepsakes amid Winterset tornado debris

Former teacher in Eagle Grove arrested for Dubuque County sexual exploitation warrant. Authorities arrested a former math teacher in Wright County for sexual exploitation of a minor in another Iowa county. Updated: 6 hours ago. An event today in Johnson County raised awareness on preventing child abuse. 'Pride Con' gives...
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was stopped by law enforcement on April 1st after being clocked at 106 miles per hour. The Iowa State Patrol shared a photo of the incident on Facebook on Sunday, saying it happened on I-80 through Iowa City. The driver claimed to be only doing 70 miles per hour and was surprised when the trooper showed her the clocked-in speed.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A public school teacher was arrested at the school on Thursday after allegedly exhibiting concerning behavior, officials said. According to television station KCCI, Peyton Paddock, 24, was charged with public intoxication and operating while intoxicated. Filings in Greene County District Court said that the principal...
Former teacher accuses Pamlico County Schools of discrimination

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former teacher of the Pamlico County Schools system addressed the school board in a public comment to allege discrimination in the workplace. Charlon Long, who taught in Pamlico County for 15 years, says her final year created a “bitter environment” that she had to leave.
Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Des Moines on Tuesday made an arrest after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued an emaciated Great Dane. Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges. ARL staff said the dog, named Kal, was found shut in a crate with...
14 Under 14 held in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The inaugural 14 Under 14 was held today at the Cedar Rapids by Kids First Law Center. The event recognized 14 students between the ages of 7-13 for their empathy, leadership, and their ability to help others at school. The students along with the teacher that...
Man charged with murder after placing 911 call

Show You Care: 'Vision Runner' to go 24 hours straight to raise money for child eye screenings. An Eastern Iowa man, known as the Vision Runner, will be running to raise money for a children's vision screening program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cedar Falls Police arrested a person for allegedly...
Iowa man injured in crash after semi blows a tire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Lake View man was operating his fully loaded semi when a blown tire caused his vehicle to pull off the road and crash, injuring the man. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash involving the semi at approximately 10:32 pm on Wednesday. Authorities say 47-year-old Jason Beckman was driving southbound on Highway 151 near Church Road when his semi blew a tire.
Public Safety
Parents arrested after eight-year-old dies weighing 38 pounds

The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds. Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison. Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”. In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this...
Driver sustains serious injuries after Friday afternoon crash

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:07 Friday afternoon, a vehicle headed east on U.S. 6 and a second vehicle headed west on U.S. 6 sideswiped each other. The crash occurred at U.S. 6 & Bancroft Avenue in West Liberty. The driver of the vehicle headed eastbound sustained serious injuries...
Cedar Falls Public Safety chase after vehicle reported stolen, arrest made

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A reported theft led to a police chase that crossed county lines on Sunday, according to officials. At around 4:40 p.m., the Cedar Falls Department of Public Safety was sent to a report of a theft in progress at Fleet Farm, located at 400 W Ridgeway Avenue. Officials said that the suspect, Corrie Lynn Hall, 46, drove off, after officers attempted to make contact, in a truck that had previously been reported stolen from Waterloo.
Man arrested in Clinton homicide; victim identifed

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Clinton Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that took place on Saturday. On March 26th, the Clinton Fire and Police Department responded to a report of a structure fire in an apartment on the 70 block of 31st Avenue North. Crews quickly...
