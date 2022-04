After scoring 58 runs in the previous four games, the East Coweta Indians traveled to Fayetteville to play the Whitewater Wildcats from region 2-5A. It was a pitching duel from the start between Jansen Kenty and Whitewater’s Dex Benoit. In the end, the Wildcats scored a walk-off run to win 1-0.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO