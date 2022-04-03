ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Cove Bar Looking for Man Who Stole Beloved Sign

By Dave Jensen
 3 days ago
The Cove has been a staple in Loveland since 1982, when Gary Schleiger first opened the establishment. Gary passed away in the summer of 2021, but a sign inside the bar commemorates the beloved man, while patrons have a drink in his honor. That 'Gary's Place' sign was taken....

Community Policy