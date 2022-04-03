ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, PA

Women’s Track & Field Finishes Second at Millersville Metrics; Makar Sets Shot Put Record

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLERSVILLE – Highlighted by sophomore Elizabeth Makar shattering her own school record in the shot put, the East Stroudsburg University women's track and field team finished as the runners-up at the 39th annual Millersville Metrics on Saturday at Biemesderfer Stadium. Posting PSAC qualifying marks were Jeanette Jones (100m...

fcfreepress

Shippensburg: Raider Women’s Throwers lead at Metrics

Shippensburg University’s Madisen Kling won the discus for her team Saturday during their track & field meet at the Millersville Metrics. Shippensburg recorded seven performances in throws that satisfied the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) automatic qualifying standards. Kling had a top throw of 132 feet, 3 inches in...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Raiders: Throwers Excel for Men’s Track & Field

15 Shippensburg University athletes was sent to the Millersville Metrics Saturday. The men’s track & field team did very well, recording solid times and marks in distance events and throws in action at the Biemesderfer. : Ship U: Great Track Performances at William & Mary. What Happened. The Raiders...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Laclede Record

Lebanon track team performs well at home meet

There was plenty to be satisfied with for the Lebanon High School track and field team as the Yellowjackets hosted their annual Lebanon Invitational on Friday night at ‘Jacket Stadium. “It was a great night of track in Lebanon on Friday night,” head coach Shane Rebmann said. “Our staff, coaches, and administration all did a tremendous job with this event. They always put on a great meet. “I thought our girls as a whole had a really good meet. We had some outstanding individual performances, and some of our younger girls really stepped up in their first varsity meet. We still have a few kids (both boys and girls) who are injured, but they are coming back in the next week or so. I’m really excited to see what we can do once we have all of our pieces in the right place.” Senior Jocee Pettyjohn finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.23 in the finals. She dominated the 300-meter dash, winning the final heat with a time of 48.80 seconds. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
WDTV

Warming up with Ritchie County Track & Field

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Casey Kay traveled out to Ritchie County Monday afternoon to stop by the Rebel’s Track & Field practice. Gus Morrison is a 4x State Champion in Track and Field, though he has yet to win a team title. With the talent they have this year, he believes it is possible, “We all have that mindset already, but we all just need to come practice and work on what we need to work on to better ourselves and get the end goal of state championship.”
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland campus clippings: Hempfield grad Sam Kline earns strength, conditioning award at Denison

Nobody ever accused Sam Kline of skipping leg day. A senior softball player at Denison, Kline, a Hempfield product, was the recipient of a National Strength & Conditioning Association All-American Athlete Award through her school. The award recognizes student-athletes’ commitment to staying in shape and working in the weight room....
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Kiski Area boys tennis taking aim at WPIAL playoff berth

The Kiski Area boys tennis team was a win away from a WPIAL playoff berth last season. With the entire young lineup returning, coach Trent Goerk and the Cavaliers are focused on a trip to the postseason. “We definitely hope to have the playoffs in our sights for the kids,”...
Sentinel

Despite a pair of homers, Lions hold off Huskies

STATE COLLEGE — Two rivals met on the softball diamond when the young Mifflin County traveled to State College to battle the Little Lions. It was a close game from beginning to end. However, early miscues proved to be the Achilles’ heel for the Huskies as State College made...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

