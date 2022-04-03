ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC defeats Duke in the Battle of the Blue Bloods; here’s how it happened

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVx0t_0exsIBC900

NEW ORLEANS (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has emerged victorious in the “Battle of the Blue Bloods” and will go on to play Kansas in the National Championship Game.

Both teams came out tight in the first half, the intensity of the moment weighed on both teams.

Both teams struggled from three-point range, Duke University shooting two-of-12 from long range and UNC shooting three-of-13 from that distance.

Photos show scene on court after UNC topples Duke in Battle of the Blue Bloods

Sophomore guard RJ Davis carried the torch for the Tar Heels in the first half contributing 14 points on five-of-seven shooting from the field.

Freshman forward Paolo Banchero was the star of the first half for the Blue Devils with 10 points two of which came on a thunderous highlight slam.

Duke Sophomore center Mark Williams got into early foul trouble picking up a quick two, forcing Mike Krzyzewski to bring in senior forward Theo John and play him extended minutes.

This was problematic as John quickly racked up four fouls in the first half alone leaving him only more foul away from being disqualified from the contest.

UNC star big man Armondo Bacot also found himself in early foul trouble picking up a quick two fouls as well.

Duke led 37-34 at the end of the first half after dominating the battle of points scored in the paint.

Former high school teammates face each other in historic Duke-UNC game

After falling down by seven points at the beginning of the second half, UNC went on a scorching 13-zero run to take a 47-41 lead with 15:56 remaining in the game. The run was sparked primarily by sophomore guard Caleb Love who scored 10 of the Tar Heels’ 13 points throughout the run.

The Blue Devils were not rattled though and responded with a 14-seven run of their own to get the game back to a 55-55 draw with 10:53 left.

UNC would respond with a small rally of their own taking a 62-57 lead with 7:42 remaining.

Bacot appeared to roll his ankle and was forced to exit the game with 5:18 remaining and Duke holding a 67-65 lead. He had a game-leading 19 rebounds and 11 points.

Bacot refused to watch from the sidelines and emerged from the tunnel with 4:38 remaining to check back into the game with it tied 67-67.

The two blue bloods engaged in back and forth competitive basketball, a Paolo Banchero three gave the Blue Devils a 74-73 with 1:18 remaining.

A pair of Davis free throws gave the Tar Heels a 75-74 advantage with 1:01 remaining

Bacot battling through his injury fouled out with :47 remaining finishing with 11 points and 21 rebounds in a valiant effort.

Williams missed a crucial pair of free throws for Duke after the Bacot foul, setting up a Love three-pointer with :28 remaining to give UNC a 78-74 lead.

A quick Jeremy Roach layup for Duke made it 78-76 with :21 remaining and the free throw game began.

Three of four made free throws from Love was all it took for the Tar Heels to secure the 81-77 win and advance to the National Championship.

Love wound up the hero of the day for UNC finishing the game with 28 points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX8 News
FOX8 News

29K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Star, NC
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Roach
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Caleb Love
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Blue Bloods#Wghp#Duke Sophomore#Unc Star
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy