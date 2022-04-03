ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Caps Resume Homestand vs. Wild

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a five-day break in the schedule, the Caps are set to resume a four-game homestand and to open up the April portion of their schedule on Sunday night when the Minnesota Wild makes its way into the District. The Wild is in town for the first time since Nov. 13,...

WPXI Pittsburgh

Colorado plays Pittsburgh on 3-game win streak

PITTSBURGH — Colorado heads into a matchup with Pittsburgh as winners of three games in a row. The Penguins are 19-10-5 at home. Pittsburgh averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Kris Letang leads the team averaging 0.3. The Avalanche are 21-10-3 in road...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ KINGS

FLAMES (40-19-9) @ KINGS (38-23-10) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (92) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Kings:. Points - Anze Kopitar (59) Goals - Adrian Kempe...
NHL
NHL

Aleksander Barkov Named NHL's 'Second Star' of the Week Ending April 3

Aleksander Barkov recorded two points in all four of his contests, matching McDavid for the League lead in goals and points (5-3-8) as the Panthers (48-15-6, 102 points) also posted a perfect week to clinch the first berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He collected 1-1-2 in a 7-4 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens March 29. Barkov then scored twice in each of his next two outings, a 4-0 victory (featuring his franchise-record 37th game-winning goal) against the Chicago Blackhawks March 31 and a 7-6 overtime win versus the New Jersey Devils April 2 during which he found the back of the net twice in the final five minutes of regulation to help Florida overcome a four-goal, third-period deficit. He finished the week with two assists in a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres April 3 as the Panthers clinched a playoff berth for the third consecutive year, a first in franchise history. The 26-year-old captain has accumulated 33-39-72 in 56 total outings this season, sitting among the League leaders in shorthanded goals (t-1st; 4), points per game (9th; 1.29), plus/minus (t-11th; +31), goals (14th; 33), points (19th; 72) and shooting percentage (23rd; 18.0%).
NHL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens have returned from their four-game road trip to take on the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. The Habs came home after beating Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Saturday. Trailing by a pair of goals after the first period, the Canadiens didn't give up against the defending Stanley Cup champs.
NHL
Axios Charlotte

TikToker lived in nine cities in nine months before choosing Charlotte

Where would you go if you could just travel and live anywhere? That question inspired Mikayla Marchuk and her older sister Alyssa Marchuk to leave Chicago and travel across the country in search of a new city to call home. What’s happening: After setting out in May 2021 to explore eight cities in eight months they […] The post TikToker lived in nine cities in nine months before choosing Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 6, Penguins 4

Colorado punched its ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. With the victory, the Avalanche officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tuesday's win featured a two-goal...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Avalanche vs. Penguins prediction, odds, and pick – 4/5/2022

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be back on home ice tonight as they look to take on the league leader in points this season, the Colorado Avalanche. These two teams just played on Saturday in Denver where the Avalanche ended up winning the game 3-2. This matchup could very possibly be a Stanley Cup Final matchup this year, and it would be a great one. With that for now, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Penguins prediction and pick.
NHL
NHL

Hughes out rest of season for Devils with knee injury

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes is out for the remainder of the season for the New Jersey Devils because of a low grade MCL sprain in his left knee. The 20-year-old center was injured in the second period of a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday following a collision with Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom. He had imaging done on his knee Monday, and the Devils announced the diagnosis during their game against the New York Rangers at Prudential Center on Tuesday. Hughes was not in the lineup.
NHL
NHL

Game Day: Wild vs. Preds Preview

Nashville Hosts Minnesota in Divisional Matchup as Final Four Weeks of Regular Season Begin. The stakes will be heightened once more when the Nashville Predators host a divisional foe in tonight's contest versus the Minnesota Wild. This is the third of four meetings between Nashville and Minnesota this season; it's the first of two at home with the final outing set for the final week of the regular season.
NHL
NHL

First woman to referee AHL game talks start in officiating

Guay latest guest on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast. Katie Guay is a guest on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps. Guay became the first woman to officiate an American Hockey League game when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh...
NHL

