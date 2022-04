Edward Warr, a former Hawthorne Fire Chief, died on Sunday evening after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, Fire Chief Joseph Speranza confirmed. Warr, who served as Chief from 1987-1991, is credited with helping Hawthorne develop the communication systems of the fire department. Warr helped Hawthorne purchase a cascade communications vehicle and radio room. He also served as one of the founding fathers of the Passaic County Fire Mutual Aid Association.

HAWTHORNE, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO