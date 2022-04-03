Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn't want to complete contract extension until after 2022 season?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is focused only on winning. BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Much has been talked about recently regarding Lamar Jackson and the lack of traction on a new contract being worked on between him and the Ravens. As many have noted, the former MVP himself is seen as the main reason an extension doesn’t appear to be forthcoming in the immediate future.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that Jackson may not be eyeing a new deal at any point leading up to or during the upcoming campaign. As he writes, the 25-year-old “has told the Ravens that he’s currently too focused on having his best possible year and that he doesn’t want to do a deal until the 2022 season is over.” That would shed further light on the growing sense within the front office that a new contract isn’t on the horizon.

Adding to the comments recently made by owner Steve Bisciotti, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network further details the perception of Jackson’s current priorities. The former’s thoughts on the matter echo the source Florio references above.

“It’s unique as hell because everybody expects you to say, ‘I’ve got to get mine now.’ The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl that I think, deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy” of a lucrative second contract, Bisciotti said. “I don’t think he is turned on by money that much, and he knows it’s coming one way or the other.”

Jackson made a public response to the speculation swirling around his future earlier this week. The two-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to make $23M this year and would be in line for sizeable raises after that if he were to play on the franchise tag. While it’s rare for franchise QBs to go that long without a long-term pact, Kirk Cousins represents a recent example of that being the case.

While the Ravens have repeatedly made it clear they are willing to put together a new contract whenever Jackson is ready to do so, putting a healthy return to the field and both individual and team success first would seem to be his top priority at this time. If that remains the case, one of the league’s most unique contract situations may remain in a holding pattern for quite some time.