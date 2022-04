Following the postponement of their spring tour, the Grammy-nominated rock band Greta Van Fleet has announced a slew of rescheduled dates for later this year. The band took to social media on Friday (April 1) to make the announcement, writing, “North America – we are pleased to finally share the dates for the rescheduled Dreams In Gold performances. Thank you for your patience, we can’t wait to reunite: Tickets from the original dates are valid. Refunds available at point of purchase.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO