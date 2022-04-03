ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith resigns from academy after “inexcusable” actions at Oscars

By Scott Feinberg
St. Louis American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars, Will Smith said Friday that he is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Smith said he was heartbroken and would accept all consequences for his conduct during Sunday’s...

