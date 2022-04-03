ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

OHP: Suspect In Active Shooter Situation Dies Along Turner Turnpike

poncacitynow.com
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers shot and killed a suspect after a chase that shut down the Turner Turnpike on Saturday, KOCO reports. Police out of Arizona told OHP to be on...

www.poncacitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

OHP: Woman dies after tractor-trailer hits her on I-44 in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A 30-year-old woman died after a tractor-trailer hit her over the weekend on Interstate 44 in Creek County. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a tractor-trailer was driving east on I-44 when it struck a woman walking along the highway near mile marker 201. Authorities took the woman to a Tulsa hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KOCO

5-year-old Enid boy dies following ATV crash in northwestern Oklahoma, OHP says

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. — An Enid boy died following an ATV crash Tuesday evening in northwestern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 34-year-old man was driving a Polaris Ranger west on EW 13 near Buffalo in Harper County around 6:45 p.m. when the boy grabbed the steering wheel, causing it to leave the road and hit an embankment. The ATV rolled and ejected the boy.
ENID, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luther, OK
State
Arizona State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Canadian County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Canadian County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Active Shooter#Robbery#Koco#Ohp#The Ohp Tactical Team
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Chicago man charged with stealing nearly $900,000 worth of vehicles at Crystal Lake car dealership

Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
KLTV

2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy