ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Art Hill Film Series will return in July and you can vote on what movies you want to see. This year’s theme is sports, a nod to an upcoming St. Louis Art Museum Exhibit called “Catching the Moment.” The museum has posted a survey on its Facebook page, where you can vote on the final movie in the film series.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 DAYS AGO