ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewartville, MN

Stewartville Kiwanis hosts meal packing for Food for Kidz

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The 18th annual Food for Kidz meal packing event was held at the Stewartville Civic Center on Saturday. About 250 volunteers came together throughout the day to package fortified meals that feed six people....

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Kansas Food Bank providing meals for kids during Spring Break

(WICHITA, Kan.) The Kansas Food Bank is providing meals today to children across the Wichita metro who depend on school breakfasts and lunches. Filling the Gap helps provide healthy meals and snacks to kids during breaks and summer. Five locations will serve as pickup sites where kids can get 6 days worth of grab and go meals today, March 14, between noon and 1:00 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
WCJB

Vinyard Church is hosting a food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are giving away free food today in Gainesville. Volunteers will be at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. All you have to do is drive up and pop your trunk. They will be out distributing food at 11 a.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stewartville, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Beaver County Times

Hopewell High School to host 'Empty Bowl' fundraiser for Meals on Wheels

HOPEWELL TWP. — An upcoming fundraiser will combine a warm meal with unique artwork from local students. Hopewell High School's Scarab Art Club and the Beaver County Educational Trust are hosting an "Empty Bowl Fundraiser," selling student-created bowls and a soup dinner to benefit the local Meals on Wheels and the Caring Place. Reservations for soup must be made by March 25.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Haiti#Central America#Central Africa#Charity
WTHR

Midwest Food Bank seeks donations to send meals to Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS — Midwest Food Bank is asking for your help in their effort to provide high nutrition food items to Ukrainian refugees. “Our local community is eager to support the people of Ukraine,” said executive director John Whitaker. “Midwest Food Bank is blessed to be able to offer this service.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
PWLiving

Meal Prep Food Safety

Did you meal prep on Sunday? Cooked food is only safe for three to four days when stored in the refrigerator. To be safe, prep your meals at the beginning of the week and again in the middle of the week! Your food will be fresh AND safe. #FoodSafety go.usa.gov/xzdwy.
FOOD SAFETY
Lima News

Zion Lutheran Church hosts free community meal

LIMA — Zion Lutheran Church will be hosting a free community meal from 4:30 p.m. until food is gone Wednesday, March 23 at the church, 1300 Edgewood Drive, Lima. There will be a drive-thru on the west side of the building. Shredded chicken sandwiches will be served.
LIMA, OH
News 8 WROC

Meals on Wheels volunteers provide more than just food

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the recent rise in gas prices, volunteers with Meals on Wheels are continuing their efforts to fulfill their mission. Volunteers with Meals on Wheels do more than just deliver food. They are trained to ensure their clients are safe and have some social interaction. “It’s an hour on my lunch […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Sandusky Register

Market hosting food drive

PORT CLINTON — The Bassett’s Market store at 3994 E. Harbor Road in Port Clinton will host a food drive to benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank. It’s scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. “We are very pleased to be the host...
PORT CLINTON, OH
WALA-TV FOX10

2022 Spring/Summer Consignment Sale at Kidz Klozet

The following information was provided by Kidz Klozet:. We are a semi-annual children’s consignment sale located right here in Mobile, AL. We have served the Mobile and surrounding communities for over 20 years! We pride ourselves on providing an effective and easy way for local families to buy and sell gently used and new baby and children’s items. We accept only the best children’s clothes, shoes, toys, baby gear, and more for boys and girls from newborn to size 16. We open twice a year for our Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter Consignment Sales. We also open several times throughout the year for new clothing liquidation sales of children’s boutique items.
MOBILE, AL
Next City

Where a Free Meal for Food-Insecure Families Is Just a Text Away

In May 2021, Chelsea Vasquez and her mother caught two metro buses from their Inglewood, California, home to St. John’s Well Child & Family Center clinic, where they had appointments to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vasquez’s stomach turned from hunger while in the waiting room. The clock was already approaching 1 p.m. and she hadn’t eaten all day — something she had become used to, but it didn’t make her hunger any less intense.
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy