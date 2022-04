Apple Podcasts will provide follower metrics for podcast creators beginning in April, the company said on Tuesday morning. On Apple Podcasts, listeners are able to follow their favorite shows to receive alerts when new episodes become available. As part of the rollout, all creators with an Apple Podcasts Connect account will be able to see how many followers they have per show and monitor the number of new followers earned over the last week, month, 60 days and all time. Other updated metrics will include the time audiences have spent listening to their respective shows and episodes with a percentage breakdown of listeners...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO