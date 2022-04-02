Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans: Watch free live stream of undercard at Newcastle Utilita Arena

Savannah Marshall thinks Claressa Shields promises too much, delivers too little. Marshall, the WBO women’s middleweight titlist from Newcastle, England, has been on a collision course with Flint, Michigan’s Shields, who holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, for the past couple of years. The two signed deals with British broadcaster Sky last year with the idea that they would eventually meet in the ring, most likely later this year. Fueling their rivalry is the fact that Marshall has a win over Shields during their amateur days.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO