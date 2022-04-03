ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kopitar, Kempe, Vilardi score for Kings in 3-2 win over Jets

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJqvJ_0exrvCBc00
1 of 9

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings weren’t perfect on the road, but coach Todd McLellan liked the results and the lessons learned along the way.

Anze Kopitar recorded a goal and one assist in his 1,200th career NHL game to help the Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Los Angeles finished 2-0-1 on a three-game road trip, losing against the Edmonton Oilers in a shootout last week and beating the Calgary Flames in a shootout.

“This was a tough run,” McLellan said. “Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg is not an easy place to play for a lot of reasons. Each one of the teams is a little bit different. They all have superstars who are game-breakers. Outstanding goaltending for the most part. Tough buildings to play in. Not an easy travel schedule.

“This is what our team needs right now. We need to go through these moments so that we will be better down the road for that. ... it could be two weeks from now, it could be next year. I don’t know where it’s going to take us, but we’re learning lessons as we go,” he said.

Adrian Kempe also had a goal and assist and Gabriel Vilardi notched his third goal of the season for the Kings, who have just three regulation losses in their last 18 road games. Cal Petersen stopped 25 shots.

“Cal stepped up and played a great game,” said defenseman Sean Durzi, who picked up an assist on Kopitar’s goal. “I thought a couple times we hung him out to dry and, obviously, he made the big stops for us, which was huge.”

Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, who started a three-game homestand. Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for Winnipeg.

Winnipeg was 0 for 6 on the power play and Los Angeles was 1 for 3.

“We got our chances,” Lowry said. “Their goalie played well. I think in another game, we could have scored more but that’s how it is. It’s not easy to score. They did a good job of defending, goalie made key saves.”

The Jets went into the game four points back of the idle Vegas Golden Knights (80 points) for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and three points behind the Dallas Stars, who were in San Jose for a late Saturday game.

The Jets had the game’s first power play, but the tables turned and Kempe scored shorthanded at 2:21 in the first period. The goal was reviewed to see if he had kicked the puck into the net, but his 29th of the season stood.

Ehlers tied it up four minutes later when he burst down the left side of the ice and beat Petersen, but Kopitar took advantage of a Winnipeg turnover and recorded his 18th of the season to regain the lead midway through the period.

The visitors outshot the Jets 19-6 in the opening period.

Los Angeles stretched its lead to 3-1 at 3:05 of the second, with Vilardi getting credited for a power-play goal after the puck went in off the skate of Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Lowry squeezed the score 3-2 at 13:31 when he netted off a rebound four seconds after a Winnipeg power play expired.

The Jets were without leading-scorer Kyle Connor and defenseman Nate Schmidt for the third straight game as they’ve been in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Kings: Host Calgary on Monday.

Jets: Host Detroit on Wednesday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Josh Morrissey
Person
Adam Lowry
Person
Adrian Kempe
Person
Gabriel Vilardi
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
Person
Cal Petersen
Person
Nate Schmidt
ABC7 Los Angeles

Longtime Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf retiring after season

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf announced on Tuesday he will retire from the NHL following this season. Getzlaf, 36, played his entire 17-year career with the Ducks and has captained the team for the past 11 seasons. He is currently injured but plans to play a few more games to close out the season. Getzlaf could be skating as soon as Thursday and his goal is to play in Anaheim's final home game, on April 24.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Panarin and New York take on Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-20-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (45-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York square off against Pittsburgh. Panarin currently ranks 10th in the league with 84 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 65 assists. The Rangers are 29-9-2 in conference...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Watson scores twice, Senators beat Canadiens 6-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Austin Watson scored twice and the Ottawa Senators had three goals in the third period of a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Colin White also scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 27 saves as the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Olofsson rallies Sabres in 4-2 win over Hurricanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set with the Hurricanes.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnipeg#Ap#The Los Angeles Kings#The Calgary Flames
The Associated Press

Tarasenko scores twice, Blues beat Coyotes 5-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Monday night. Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues, who snapped a four-game losing streak at home to Arizona. Ville Husso made 21 saves as St. Louis won for the fourth time in its last five games (4-0-1).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Ducks, Rangers, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Meyer, Danfort lift Columbus past Flyers 4-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ohio native Carson Meyer of the Columbus Blue Jackets is bringing the puck from his first NHL goal back home. “(I’ll) probably put it in my dad’s man cave in the basement,” Meyer said. ”I owe it to him to give him that puck. It can go right next to his Cincinnati Bengals towel.”
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Associated Press

Johansen’s 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made a season-high 47 saves for Nashville, winners of three of four as they try to keep pace in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Eastern Conference showdown pits Columbus against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Columbus in Eastern Conference action. The Blue Jackets are 9-15-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus has scored 225 goals and ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy