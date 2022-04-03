ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanchez scores in LAFC’s 4-2 win over Orlando City

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ilie Sanchez scored for Los Angeles FC on Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Orlando City.

Sanchez put LAFC (4-0-1) ahead for good at 3-2 in the 51st minute.

LAFC also got one goal each from Kwadwo Opoku, Jesus Murillo and Brian Rodriguez.

Alexandre Pato and Joao Moutinho racked up one goal each for Orlando (2-2-2).

Orlando outshot LAFC 12-8, with six shots on goal to four for LAFC.

Maxime Crepeau saved four of the six shots he faced for LAFC.

Both teams next play Saturday, with LAFC visiting the LA Galaxy while Orlando hosts the Chicago Fire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

