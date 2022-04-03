ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Lightning

Suzuki scores in SO, Canadiens beat Lightning 5-4

By MARK DIDTLER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YM4v9_0exruztE00
1 of 6

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Saturday night.

Suzuki beat Brian Elliott on a nifty backhander in the third round as Montreal won for the fourth time in 13 games (4-5-4).

Cole Caufield, Corey Schueneman, Josh Anderson and Jesse Ylonen scored in regulation for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 37 shots.

“We talk about being process driven, not so much result driven, and I think the result will just come along,” Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis said. “Just focus on the process, and I think we’ve done a good job of that tonight.”

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and Steven Stamkos, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning. Elliott made 27 saves as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions had a four-game winning streak end.

“Mentally, a lot of really bad mental mistakes,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We’ve got to fight through that, It’s a tough league, and anybody can beat anybody.”

Ylonen knotted it at 4 from the left circle at 2:18 of the third.

After Stamkos opened the scoring 8:57 into the game, Cirelli made it 2-0 at 13:32 of the first with a short-handed goal. It was the 10th short-handed score allowed by the Canadiens, who have the NHL’s second-worst power play.

The teams then combined for seven goals over the final 11:03 of the second period.

Caufield scored during a 2-on-none at 8:57 but Kucherov’s power-play goal made it 3-1 with with 8:26 to go in the period.

It was Kucherov’s second goal in his last 16 games, but the right wing has 15 assists over the stretch.

Goals by Schueneman and Anderson helped Montreal rally for the second time from a two-goal deficit. Anderson tied it at 3 on the breakaway after an errant Stamkos pass with 4:10 remaining in the second.

Point put the Lightning up 4-3 on a power-play goal with 15.6 seconds left in the second.

“Giving up chances, too many,” Point said. “Too many odd-man (rushes). Just missed assignments. I don’t feel it was fatigue or what, but just sloppy tonight.”

WELCOME BACK

St. Louis, a former Lightning star and member of the 2004 Stanley Cup champion team, returned to Tampa for the first team as Montreal’s interim head coach.

“I grew up here so to speak as a young adult,” St. Louis said before the game. “It’s always going to be special for me to be in Tampa, whether I’m a coach or just somebody visiting because it’s a big part of my life.”

Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson said the players wanted to get a victory for St. Louis.

“His first game back in Tampa you want to get him a big win,” Edmundson said. “He didn’t want to make it about him, but we did.”

NUMBERS

Tampa Bay is 8-0-2 in the second of back to back games. ... Stamkos tied a season high with a six-game point streak (five goals, 10 points). ... Montreal is 3-32-6 when trailing after two periods. ... The Lightning are 28-1-4 when ahead entering the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Canadiens C Ryan Poehling (upper body) returned after missing nine games and had an assist. G Carey Price (knee) skated a couple times during the past week and the team said his rehab is going well.

Canadiens: Host Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Lightning: Host Toronto on Monday night to complete a stretch of three home games in four days.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Faksa’s shorthanded goal pushes Stars past Islanders 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa’s short-handed goal midway through the second period gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Marian Studenic and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who moved into the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. They’re a point ahead of Vegas and one point behind Nashville. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves, including back-to-back stops on Adam Pelech and Mathew Barzal in the closing minutes.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Olofsson rallies Sabres in 4-2 win over Hurricanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set with the Hurricanes.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
The Associated Press

Meyer, Danfort lift Columbus past Flyers 4-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ohio native Carson Meyer of the Columbus Blue Jackets is bringing the puck from his first NHL goal back home. “(I’ll) probably put it in my dad’s man cave in the basement,” Meyer said. ”I owe it to him to give him that puck. It can go right next to his Cincinnati Bengals towel.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Johansen’s 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 47 saves for Nashville, winners of three of four as they try to keep pace in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Hockey#Sports#Ap#The Montreal Canadiens#Stanley Cup
The Associated Press

Devils’ Jack Hughes to miss rest of season with knee injury

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils will be without leading goal-scorer Jack Hughes for the rest of the season due to a left knee injury. The Devils made the announcement about the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft in between the first and second periods of Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy