Carranza scores in Union’s 2-0 win over Charlotte

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julian Carranza’s goal helped lead the Philadelphia Union to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Carranza put the Union (4-0-1) ahead for good at 1-0 in the fourth minute. Sergio Santos got an assist on the goal.

The Union also got one goal from Daniel Gazdag.

The Union outshot Charlotte (2-4-0) 9-7, with six shots on goal to one for Charlotte.

Andre Blake saved the only shot he faced for the Union. Kristijan Kahlina saved four of the six shots he faced for Charlotte.

The Union play at home on Saturday against the Columbus Crew, while Charlotte will host Atlanta United on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.