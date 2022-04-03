ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0 on own goal

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored the decisive own goal while Carlos Miguel stopped five shots as the New York Red Bulls earned a 1-0 victory Saturday over the New England Revolution.

Polster’s game-winner came in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to secure the win for the Red Bulls (3-1-1).

The Red Bulls (3-1-1) outshot the Revolution (1-3-1) 12-10. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Carlos Miguel saved all five shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Brad Knighton saved five of the six shots he faced for the Revolution.

Both teams play again on Saturday. The Red Bulls host CF Montreal and the Revolution visit Inter Miami.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

838K+

Followers

412K+

Posts

380M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Associated Press

Watson scores twice, Senators beat Canadiens 6-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Austin Watson scored twice and the Ottawa Senators had three goals in the third period of a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Colin White also scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 27 saves as the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Detroit faces Winnipeg, aims to end road losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (27-34-9, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-27-10, sixth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -290, Red Wings +231; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Winnipeg looking to break its four-game road skid. The Jets are 19-14-2 at home. Winnipeg has scored 215 goals...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Associated Press

Metropolitan leader Carolina and Buffalo meet

Buffalo Sabres (26-34-11, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (45-17-8, first in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres face the top-ranked team in the Metropolitan, the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are 24-12-6 in conference games. Carolina ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Panarin and New York take on Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-20-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (45-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York square off against Pittsburgh. Panarin currently ranks 10th in the league with 84 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 65 assists. The Rangers are 29-9-2 in conference...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Meyer, Danfort lift Columbus past Flyers 4-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ohio native Carson Meyer of the Columbus Blue Jackets is bringing the puck from his first NHL goal back home. “(I’ll) probably put it in my dad’s man cave in the basement,” Meyer said. ”I owe it to him to give him that puck. It can go right next to his Cincinnati Bengals towel.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy