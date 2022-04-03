Abubakar’s equalizer lifts Rapids to 1-1 tie with RSL

1 of 9

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Lalas Abubakar scored the tying goal for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 tie with Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Abubakar’s goal came in the 56th minute for the Rapids (2-1-2).

Pablo Ruiz scored the lone goal for RSL (3-1-2).

The Rapids outshot RSL 15-5, with seven shots on goal to three for RSL.

William Yarbrough saved two of the three shots he faced for the Rapids. Zac MacMath had six saves for RSL.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Rapids visit Dallas and RSL hosts Toronto.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.