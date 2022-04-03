New No. 1 Swiatek withdraws from Credit One Charleston Open
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — New No. 1 Iga Swiatek withdrew from next week’s Credit One Charleston Open just hours after defeating Naomi Osaka to win the Miami Open title.
Organizers from the season’s first clay-court tournament announced Swiatek’s decision on Saturday.
Swiatek said in a statement she had played the previous few weeks and needed a break.
“I’ve got a harmless injury of my arm that I need to rest,” she said.
Swiatek also won at Indian Wells on March 20. Earlier Saturday, she topped Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to extend her winning streak to 17 matches.
“I hoped to start the clay season in Charleston there, but unfortunately, I need to wait,” she said.
Swiatek will take over the women’s No. 1 ranking due to Ash Barty retiring.
Charleston Open tournament director Bob Moran congratulated Swiatek on her success and new status as the world’s No. 1 player. He said he was disappointed Swiatek will miss the event but understands she played “a lot of tennis over the past four weeks.”
___
