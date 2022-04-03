ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

New No. 1 Swiatek withdraws from Credit One Charleston Open

 3 days ago
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot from Naomi Osaka of Japan, during the women's singles finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — New No. 1 Iga Swiatek withdrew from next week’s Credit One Charleston Open just hours after defeating Naomi Osaka to win the Miami Open title.

Organizers from the season’s first clay-court tournament announced Swiatek’s decision on Saturday.

Swiatek said in a statement she had played the previous few weeks and needed a break.

“I’ve got a harmless injury of my arm that I need to rest,” she said.

Swiatek also won at Indian Wells on March 20. Earlier Saturday, she topped Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to extend her winning streak to 17 matches.

“I hoped to start the clay season in Charleston there, but unfortunately, I need to wait,” she said.

Swiatek will take over the women’s No. 1 ranking due to Ash Barty retiring.

Charleston Open tournament director Bob Moran congratulated Swiatek on her success and new status as the world’s No. 1 player. He said he was disappointed Swiatek will miss the event but understands she played “a lot of tennis over the past four weeks.”

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

