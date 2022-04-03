ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors rally from 16 down to beat Jazz, get playoff spot

By JOE STIGLICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8sfg_0exruebD00
1 of 10

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not emphasize the magnitude of Saturday’s game in his pregame talk with his team.

He didn’t have to.

Klay Thompson scored 36 points and Golden State erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 111-107 and clinch a playoff spot.

Jordan Poole added 31 and Andrew Wiggins had 17 as the Warriors also snapped a four-game losing streak. At 49-29, they hold a one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks for the third seed in the Western Conference with four games remaining.

“We’ll do everything we can to just win out,” Warriors guard Gary Payton II said. “That’s our mindset.”

Utah, now tied with Denver for the fifth spot, could have moved to within a game of third place with a victory. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each had 26 for the Jazz.

It was an all-too-familiar storyline for the Jazz, who blew a 25-point lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Utah has lost 15 games this season in which it held double-digit leads.

“I don’t think we’re in a good place for the last six minutes (of a game),” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “It’s not a good feeling in the locker room right now because guys want to win.”

Trailing 103-87 with just under eight minutes remaining in the fourth, the Warriors rattled off an 18-0 run to take a 105-103 lead with 2:10 left. Thompson hit three 3-pointers during the stretch.

“It felt like we had enough time, but we didn’t have much momentum,” Kerr said. “… Unbelievable performance down stretch from our guys. I don’t know what else to say.”

The Jazz had a chance to take the lead with 20 seconds remaining but Rudy Gobert threw a pass out of bounds after clearing a rebound. The Warriors put the game away at the free-throw line.

Utah led by as many as 21 in the first half and took a 58-45 lead into the locker room. Mitchell had 17 but he had plenty of help, as Utah’s bench outscored Golden State’s second unit 17-5 over the first two quarters.

Poole scored 19 in the first half for the Warriors, including 14 in the second quarter. Then Thompson heated up in the fourth quarter, whipping the Chase Center crowd into a frenzy with each 3-pointer he made. He was 8 for 17 from long range for the game.

“Dub Nation loves Klay,” Payton said.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Conley scored 17 in the second half, hitting several big shots in the third quarter as the Warriors tried eating into Utah’s lead . ... Gobert finished with 14 points and 19 rebounds. … Hassan Whiteside entered the game midway through the first quarter, his first action after missing the previous four games with a bone spur fracture in his right foot.

Warriors: Though Stephen Curry is out for the rest of the regular season with a sprained foot, he cheered on his teammates from the sideline. The Warriors are 2-6 since his injury, and 4-10 overall this season when he doesn’t play. … Golden State committed 11 first-half turnovers that led to 17 Utah points. … Kerr said forward Andre Iguodala would sit out Sunday’s game at Sacramento in an effort to keep the veteran fresh for the playoffs. … The Oakland Tech High School girls basketball team, fresh off a Division III state championship, attended the game as guests of the Warriors and received an ovation during a first-quarter timeout.

Jazz: Host Memphis on Tuesday to begin their final homestand of the season.

Warriors: Play at Sacramento on Sunday, looking to sweep the season series.

___

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Was Eating A Fruit Cup When Steve Nash Called Him Into The Game vs. Hawks: "My Man Was In His Own World Deep In That Fruit Cup."

NBA games are intense affairs, with many staying close for the entirety of the 48 minutes but after garnering enough experience in the league, players figure out a way to manage their time and get rests in between. Rotations are often set for long stretches, so players know when they have time on the bench to recharge before going back in.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Gives The Highest Praise To His Son Shareef: "I Have A Giannis With A Jumpshot, But People Don't Know. Hopefully, He Gets To Go Where He Gets To Showcase His Talent."

Being the son of an NBA player can bring a lot of pressure on young players that are trying to find their way into the league, but being the son of one of the greatest to ever do it is a whole different ballgame. For Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal, his talent is yet to be recognized at the collegiate level and he has recently decided to make a big move in service of that.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Ap#Golden State#The Dallas Mavericks#The Los Angeles Clippers
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The New York Knicks Would Trade For Anthony Davis: "I Think The Knicks Would Overpay For Him, I Think The Knicks Are Ready To Dive In This Summer."

Anthony Davis has been plagued with injuries for the second season in a row and questions have been asked about his long-term future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although there are no concrete reports of a move or a trade, there has been plenty of speculation suggesting that Davis could be on the move this offseason as the Lakers look to make the most of LeBron James while he's still playing at a high level.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Agree The Lakers 'Old Superteam Are The Biggest Failure In NBA History: "4 Hall Of Famers And They Can't Figure Out How To Play The Basketball"

The sun seems to be setting on the Los Angeles Lakers season after a loss to the Denver Nuggets left the Lakers two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in tournament spot. With an extremely challenging schedule left, many fans are finally coming to grips with the reality that the Lakers might be completely absent from the post-season.
NBA
FanSided

Russell Westbrook still isn’t done throwing Frank Vogel under the bus

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook isn’t quite finished with hinting at disagreement with Frank Vogel and the Lakers coaching staff. When ESPN reported in early March that the Lakers organization was pressuring Frank Vogel to demote Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, Vogel maintained that there was enough time for Westbrook to turn his season around the way he did with the Washington Wizards.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA coaching hot seat: Lakers' Frank Vogel, Jazz's Quin Snyder feeling pressure as regular season winds down

We're entering the final week of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, and there's still a lot left to be decided across the league. As teams jockey for playoff positioning, a few head coaches are also fighting for their jobs. Some coaches' fates may be decided based on how far their teams get in the postseason, while others are simply hoping to make the playoffs -- or play-in tournament -- in order to boost the odds of keeping their jobs.
NBA
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy