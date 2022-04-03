ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulo scores, Sounders win 2-1 over Minnesota United

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brent Kallman’s own goal led to a 2-1 win for the Seattle Sounders Saturday over Minnesota United.

Seattle’s Jordan Morris ran onto a one-touch pass by Cristian Roldán and raced down the left side before playing a low cross in front of the net that Kallman redirected into the net in the 49th minute to put the Sounders (2-2-1) on top 2-0.

The Sounders also got one goal from Joao Paulo.

Emanuel Reynoso scored the lone goal for United (2-1-2).

United outshot the Sounders 9-8. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Stefan Frei saved three of the four shots he faced for the Sounders. Dayne St. Clair saved three of the five shots he faced for United.

The Sounders next play on Saturday against Cincinnati at home, and United will visit Austin on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

#Minnesota United#Ap#The Seattle Sounders#Data Skrive#Sportradar
