More gusty trades for the weekend

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Dry weather is back in the forecast today after the wet weather the last few days. There will be lots of sunshine this morning, but there will be increasing clouds this afternoon as a cold front move through the southeast. The front will move off the coast tonight, and it will bring us cooler weather this weekend. Breezy westerly winds today and highs are going to be in the upper-60s to lower-70s.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO