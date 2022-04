UNC is bidding to become the second 8-seed to ever win the national championship and these three things will be key to a victory against Kansas. It is incredible to think that UNC was a bubble team in serious jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament after losing at home to Pittsburgh on Feb. 16. The Tar Heels have caught fire over the following six weeks, going on a ridiculous NCAA Tournament run that included a dramatic Final Four victory to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke career to secure a spot in the national championship game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO