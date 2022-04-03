MS Lottery

A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Mary Gray hadn't even made it all the way to the first tee at Augusta National Golf Club when the reality of the protective bubble that settles over the course during Masters' week fully set in. She knew the club's “no phone policy"...
Comments / 0