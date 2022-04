The Brooklyn Nets are currently the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, locked into the play-in tournament but currently sitting at the bottom of the barrel. Brooklyn is currently facing two elimination games just to reach the East's No. 8 seed, and while the team could conceivably improve its standing it seems unlikely - the Nets are 5-5 in their last 10 games and remain underwhelming as a team.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO