Logan Paul & The Miz Defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio At WrestleMania 38

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Paul partnered up with The Miz on Saturday night at WrestleMania 38, where the two defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. Paul and Miz were dominant throughout the fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both fighters dawned matching black...

