California State

California peregrine falcon finds partner after mate's death

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — A peregrine falcon whose longtime mate died this week amid the breeding season appears to have found a new partner to help her hatch two eggs. Grinnell, one of a beloved pair of peregrine falcons who made their longtime home atop the bell tower at the University of...

CBS Pittsburgh

Cathedral Of Learning Peregrine Falcon Lays Egg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Peregrine falcon, Morela, is watching over her first egg of the season. Morela and the male falcon Echo are nesting at the Cathedral of Learning on Pitt’s campus. Peregrine falcons usually lay three to five eggs each season. Morela and Echo will share nesting duties in the next month in order to hunt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
