ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

DIY: Easy Caterpillar Craft for Kids￼

By PLAYGROUND
playgroundmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools are almost out, and it’s all the buzz! Time to sit back and unwind, relax under the sun, and watch the cute caterpillars as they walk around Central Florida. We love how fun and colorful these insects can be, and YOU will, too!. The best part is...

playgroundmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

Make a Jelly Bean Bracelet as an Easy Easter Craft for Kids

Today we are making a jelly bean bracelet that can be worn that also makes a good snack. Older kids will love this easy edible bracelet craft that works great as a spring craft. You can also use these instructions to make a Jelly Bean Prayer bracelet for Easter where each of the jelly bean colors represent something meaningful in the Easter story.
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

15 Easy Homemade Paint Recipes for Kids

We have lots of homemade paint recipes for you today! All these how to make paint ideas are fun DIY paints for kids and easy ways to make paint at home. The great thing about the homemade paint ideas on this list, is that you likely have the ingredients in your kitchen cabinets right now. Making paint at home also allows you to control the ingredients you use.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Caterpillars#Design#A Good Time#Easy Caterpillar Craft
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
homedit.com

DIY Garage Shoe Storage: An Easy, Fast, and Versatile Project

Learn how to build a garage shoe storage rack with this step-by-step guide. With some plywood, woodworking skills, and time, you will create a simple solution to declutter and organize your family’s shoe collection. The DIY garage shoe storage presented in this guide was intentionally made to have an...
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

Mosaic Paper Easter Egg Crafts for Kids

Let’s make super fun and easy mosaic paper Easter egg crafts with the kids!. These easy and fun mosaic paper Easter Egg crafts are perfect for preschoolers and early elementary kids. Decorate the classroom door or turn them into a garland. Preschoolers and older kids are going to love...
LIFESTYLE
pethelpful.com

How to Recycle Dog and Cat Fur (DIY Ideas and Crafts)

As the owner of three Alaskan Malamutes (one of them a so-called wooly Malamute), I'm no stranger to hefty piles of post-grooming fur. If you have pets, you most likely have pet fur. That is, unless you shave your pets bald. This author has three Alaskan Malamutes, one of them a so-called wooly Malamute, which means he's a long hair.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
30Seconds

Toilet Paper Tube Crafts: Fun Springtime Bugs Craft Project for Kids

For the ladybug, cover the toilet paper tube with black construction paper or color with a black marker. Cut wings and bowtie from red construction paper, head and antenna from black construction paper and eyes from white construction paper (you could also use wiggle eyes). Add dots or hearts to the wings with the black marker. Glue everything on.
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

Easy Easter Nutella Dessert Recipe for Kids

Our Easter Cracker Cookies are a super easy Nutella dessert with a thin layer of Nutella sandwiched in between two Townhouse Crackers and dipped in melting candies in springtime colors with a little bit of sprinkles. let’s make easter cracker cookies with nutella. Easter Cracker Cookies with Nutella are...
RECIPES
Santa Clarita Radio

Fun And Easy Educational Sites For Kids

The power of the internet today has made it convenient for people to browse and seek more reliable and relevant information and knowledge that they can find. Today, you can find hundreds and thousands of sites that can provide you with the information you want. Kids today have the facility to learn plenty of things online. For this, you can find many educational websites that focus on imparting knowledge to your kids in an engaging way. However, not all websites have the same success story and that is because they are designed and developed in a certain way.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
hunker.com

How to Install a Sliding Barn Door — An Easy DIY Guide

A sliding barn door doesn't work with every home decor scheme, but if you're looking to bring some farmhouse style into your living space, it's an effective way to do it. In addition, a sliding barn door is one of the most DIY-friendly door options available. If you can't find a suitable one at a retail outlet, you can build your own barn door from found or reclaimed wood as easily as you can construct a wood gate, and you can install it with a barn door hardware kit.
RETAIL
WJHG-TV

Crafts to keep kids busy and entertained this spring break

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chilly weather this spring break may have the kids opting for indoor activities. Pinspiration Panama City Beach has crafts kids can enjoy in the art studio or take home and make themselves. To see hear more about what crafts kids can enjoy this week...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
abc27 News

Mommy Minute: Which diets help obese kids?

A recent study from Cleveland Clinic Children’s shows the benefits of three different types of diets for children who are obese. According to the CDC, one in five children and adolescents in the United States has obesity. “We studied 9 to 18 year olds who were at the greater than 95th percentile for their body […]
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy