ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former 'Seinfeld', 'Toy Story' actress Estelle Harris dies at 93

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3espd2_0exrlEay00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdJbc_0exrlEay00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 1 PM Edition) 02:09

Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died. She was 93.

As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris put a memorable stamp on her recurring role in the smash 1990s sitcom. With her high-pitched voice and humorously overbearing attitude, she was an archetype of maternal indignation.

Trading insults and absurdities with her on-screen husband, played by Jerry Stiller , Harris helped create a parental pair that would leave even a psychiatrist helpless to do anything but hope they'd move to Florida — as their son, played by Jason Alexander, fruitlessly encouraged them to do.

Harris' agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed the actor's death in Palm Desert, California, on Saturday evening.

Viewers of all backgrounds would tell her she was just like their own mothers, Harris often said.

"She is the mother that everybody loves, even though she's a pain in the neck," she told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 1998.

The career-defining role came after decades on stage and screen. Born April 22, 1928, in New York City, Harris grew up in the city and later in the Pittsburgh suburb of Tarentum, Pennsylvania, where her father owned a candy store. She started tapping her comedic talents in high school productions where she realized she "could make the audience get hysterical," as she told People magazine in 1995.

After the nine-season run of "Seinfeld" ended in 1998, Harris continued to appear on stage and screen. She voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the 1999 animated blockbuster "Toy Story 2" and played the recurring character Muriel in the popular Disney Channel sitcom "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," among other roles.

She had stopped pursuing show business when she married in the early 1950s but resumed acting in amateur groups, dinner theater and commercials as her three children grew ("I had to get out of diapers and bottles and blah-blah baby talk," she told People). Eventually, she began appearing in guest roles on TV shows including the legal comedy "Night Court," and in films including director Sergio Leone's 1984 gangland epic "Once Upon a Time in America."

Her "Seinfeld" debut came in one of the show's most celebrated episodes: the Emmy Award-winning 1992 "The Contest," in which the four central characters challenge each other to refrain from doing what is artfully described only as "that."

Harris would go on to appear in dozens more episodes of the "show about nothing." She seethed over snubbed paella, screeched about George's hanky-panky in the parental bed and laid out the spread for screen husband Frank's idiosyncratic holiday, Festivus.

"Estelle is a born performer," Stiller told The Record of Bergen County, N.J., in 1998. "I just go with what I got, and she goes back at me the same way."

Still, Harris saw a sympathetic undertone to her character, often saying Estelle fumed out frustration at her bumbling mate and scheming slacker of a son.

Viewers, she told an interviewer in 1998, "just look at her as being funny, cute and a loudmouth. But it's not how I play her. I play her with misery underneath."

She is survived by her three children, three grandsons, and a great grandson.

Comments / 8

Check out more stories from
CBS LA
CBS LA

103K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

33M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
TVLine

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Conrad Janis, 'Mork & Mindy' Star, Dies at 94

Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Jason Alexander Pays Tribute To Seinfeld Mom Estelle Harris After Death At 93

Legendary actress and funny woman Estelle Harris passed away yesterday at the age of 93. The brilliant comedienne and entertainer pursued acting later in life but made a huge impact once she did, appearing in a variety of movies including the Toy Story franchise and playing recurring roles in a bunch of TV shows including Night Court, Suite Life of Zack & Cody and most famously, Seinfeld.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr's wife, Mary Jane Thomas, dead

Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country music star Hank Williams Jr., has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Jupiter, Florida, to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital. Reports about her death differ about Thomas' age. She was in her late 50s or early 60s.
JUPITER, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Deidre Pujols Wiki: Facts about Albert Pujols’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife

While Albert Pujols was returning to the St. Louis Cardinals in March 2022, his wife was preparing for brain tumor surgery. Days after her successful surgery, the MLB baseman announced he is filing for divorce. Deidre Pujols was known as Albert Pujols’ wife of 22 years and the one who led all his charitable efforts. Their divorce and the timing of their circumstances have surprised many of their followers, who admired them as a couple and as parents. We reveal more about Albert Pujols’ soon-to-be ex-wife in this Deidre Pujols wiki.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Sergio Leone
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Estelle Harris
Person
Jerry Stiller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Story#Seinfeld#New York City#Cbs News Los Angeles
Deadline

Laurel Goodwin Dies: Elvis Presley Co-Star, Last Surviving Cast Member Of ‘Star Trek’ Pilot, Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Laurel Goodwin, an actor who made her movie debut at age 19 opposite Elvis Presley in the 1962 feature Girls! Girls! Girls! and four years later played a crew member in the original, failed Star Trek pilot starring Jeffery Hunter, died February 25. She was 79. Her death was announced by her sister Maureen Scott. A cause was not disclosed. Born in Wichita, Kansas, and relocating to California with her family during World War II, Goodwin studied drama at San Francisco State University and was soon signed to a contract with Paramount Pictures. She debuted...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WUSA9

Memorial tributes for a titan of DC broadcasting: Bruce Johnson

WASHINGTON — Reaction poured out immediately after word began to spread that our beloved former anchor, reporter, mentor and colleague Bruce Johnson died of heart failure on Sunday at age 71. He is survived by his wife, Lori, three children -- Brandon, Kurshanna and Carolyn -- and three grandsons.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Local TV Station Unearths Ultra-Rare Interview Footage Of An 11-Year-Old Prince Back When The Legendary Musician Was Known As “Skipper”

Click here to read the full article. WCCO Minneapolis recently struck gold when an employee went to pull archival footage for a story about local teachers’ strike. Production Manager Matt Liddy was looking at features of local landmarks in a 52-year-old film reel when he saw what he believed was a familiar face. Without revealing his guess, he showed the image of a young boy to his co-workers and asked them who it looked like. They all had the same answer: “Prince.” The timeframe and the boy’s apparent age seemed to line up with the life of the then-Prince Rogers Nelson, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy