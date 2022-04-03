Dave Van Horn reacts to clinching Mississippi State series win

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
It’s never too early to talk college football. And on Tuesday, 247Sports‘ Brad Crawford collaborated with national analyst Bud Elliott to predict the win-loss records for a crowded Big Ten conference. Which, of course, includes the Ohio State Buckeyes. Given Ohio State’s favorable 2022 schedule and the return...
