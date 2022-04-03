ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carranza scores in Union’s 2-0 win over Charlotte

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julian Carranza put the...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Duke’s Scheyer ready for program’s ‘pivotal’ coaching change

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jon Scheyer is ready for the challenge of leading the Duke men’s basketball program after the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Scheyer’s tenure began with the Blue Devils’ loss to rival North Carolina in Saturday night’s Final Four. The school tabbed Scheyer last summer as Krzyzewski’s designated successor for next season. Scheyer says Duke is at a “pivotal” moment in terms of proving it can sustain its long run of success despite the retirement of the sport’s all-time winningest coach. Scheyer says he’ll continue to lean on Krzyzewski for advice but that the program is in “great position.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Dwayne Stephens leaves Michigan St to lead Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan has hired longtime Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens to lead its basketball program. Stephens is scheduled to have his first news conference as Broncos coach on Wednesday. The former Spartans forward was on Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo’s staff for 19 seasons, including the last decade as an associate head coach. Clayton Bates resigned as Western Michigan’s coach last month after winning eight games in his second season. The Broncos have made four NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently in 2014.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy