Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0 on own goal

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored an all-important own goal while...

Prospective Chelsea owners give European Super League pledge

LONDON (AP) — The owners of the Chicago Cubs have laid out their vision for Chelsea should they succeed in their bid to buy the English club. It includes a pledge to never participate in a European Super League. The Ricketts family has released an eight-point plan for Chelsea’s future and described it as a “list of commitments that give fans a pivotal role in protecting” the club. It comes amid concerns raised by Chelsea supporters over the Ricketts’ candidacy because of historic offensive comments by Joe Ricketts, the father of the Cubs’ chairman. The family has met with several Chelsea supporters’ groups in recent days and set out its “commitments” based on their feedback.
CHICAGO, IL
Tottenham thrashes Newcastle 5-1 to rise to 4th in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has powered above north London rival Arsenal into the English Premier League top four for at least one day by thrashing Newcastle 5-1. Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs have netted more goals – 30 – than any other team in the league in 2022. Newcastle had taken the lead through Fabian Schar’s free kick in the 39th minute but couldn’t handle the relentless attacks of Tottenham. Tottenham moved into fourth place on goal difference ahead of Arsenal, which has two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Strasbourg up to 4th in French league after beating Lens 1-0

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Strasbourg has emerged as a surprising contender in the race for European spots after edging Lens 1-0 on Sunday to climb up to fourth place in the French league. Ludovic Ajorque converted a penalty in the 67th minute that was given after Frederic Guilbert’s cross hit the arm of Lens wingback Przemyslaw Frankowski. Strasbourg stretched its unbeaten run to eight games with the victory to go level on points with Nice and just two points behind third-place Marseille. The team’s best finish in the past 20 seasons was 10th in 2020.
SOCCER
Inter wins at Juventus 1-0, Napoli beats Atalanta to go top

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has halted its poor run of form in the best possible way after the defending champion beat fierce rival Juventus 1-0 to boost its Serie A title chances and hinder its opponent’s own hopes. Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted a penalty at the second time of asking in first-half stoppage time. Inter moved to within three points of leaders AC Milan and Napoli. AC Milan plays Bologna on Monday. Napoli won at Atalanta 3-1 earlier. Juventus remained fourth and is four points below Inter.
SOCCER
Los Angeles Rams sign former Giants punter Riley Dixon

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Punter Riley Dixon has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Dixon joined the Super Bowl champions on Tuesday after spending the past four seasons with the New York Giants, posting the two highest single-season net punting averages in franchise history during his tenure. New York released him last month. The Syracuse product began his NFL career with two seasons in Denver. Dixon will compete to replace Johnny Hekker, the four-time All-Pro who was released by the Rams last month in a cost-cutting move after a decade with the franchise. Hekker, who also was the Rams’ holder on placekicks, quickly signed with Carolina.
NFL
Is Chelsea vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Chelsea and Real Madrid kick off their Champions League quarter-final tonight, in a rematch of one of last year’s semi-finals.Real Madrid and former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti will travel to Stamford Bridge for this first leg, with the victors of this tie setting up a meeting with Manchester City or Atletico Madrid. The game comes just four days after the Blues’ stunning 4-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League, though their form was promising ahead of that shock result. Real, meanwhile, saw off Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend in a much-needed positive response to their 4-0 thrashing by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Bayern Munich are perennially challenging for the Champions League crown season in, season out.The German champions continue to march towards yet another Bundesliga title as rivals Borussia Dortmund slipped up once again at the weekend.A nine-point lead at the top of the German league means they can now fully focus on their European tilt.And while Villarreal picked up the scalp of Juventus in the last round, Bayern will be supremely confident that they can safely book their place in the semi-finals. Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.When is it?The match will take place at El Madrigal...
SOCCER

