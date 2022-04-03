ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Sanchez scores in LAFC’s 4-2 win over Orlando City

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ilie Sanchez scored the deciding...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Mbappe runs the show in PSG’s 5-1 win over Lorient

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has notched two goals and three assists and Paris Saint-Germain has beaten Lorient 5-1 to maintain its 12-point lead over Marseille. PSG moves ever closer to a record 10th French league title. There are eight rounds left. Marseille has consolidated second place by rallying past relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne 4-2 in a game full of blunders. Saint-Etienne self-destructed with two penalties and an own goal. Strasbourg has emerged as a surprise contender in the race for European spots after edging Lens 1-0 to climb up to fourth place. Monaco edged lowly Metz 2-1 to move into sixth. In his French league debut, Brazilian winger Tete kept Lyon’s slim European hopes alive in a 3-2 victory over Angers.
SOCCER
KESQ

Vamos, Carlos: Alcaraz gives Spain a Miami Open men’s winner

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Spanish fans brought plenty of their nation’s flags to Hard Rock Stadium, thrusting them into the air whenever things were going well for Carlos Alcaraz. He kept them busy, all the way to the end. Spain finally has a Miami Open men’s champion: an 18-year-old who wasn’t even in the top 100 of the world rankings at this time a year ago and now heads into the clay-court season arguably playing as well as anyone. Alcaraz, the No. 14 seed, shook off a slow start to beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-4 in the final.
MIAMI, FL
KESQ

Los Angeles Rams sign former Giants punter Riley Dixon

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Punter Riley Dixon has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Dixon joined the Super Bowl champions on Tuesday after spending the past four seasons with the New York Giants, posting the two highest single-season net punting averages in franchise history during his tenure. New York released him last month. The Syracuse product began his NFL career with two seasons in Denver. Dixon will compete to replace Johnny Hekker, the four-time All-Pro who was released by the Rams last month in a cost-cutting move after a decade with the franchise. Hekker, who also was the Rams’ holder on placekicks, quickly signed with Carolina.
NFL
KESQ

Barcelona edges Sevilla to move into 2nd in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s revamped team under coach Xavi Hernández has kept its momentum and moved into second place in the Spanish league for the first time this season after defeating Sevilla 1-0 at home. Pedri González broke the deadlock by scoring a beautiful goal in the 72nd minute at Camp Nou Stadium to move the Catalan club past Sevilla. The victory keeps Barcelona’s slim title hopes alive as it remains 12 points behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand. Real Betis routed Osasuna 4-1 to stay within range of the final Champions League place.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#Los Angeles Fc#Fla#2 2 2#Ap
KESQ

Lakers without LeBron again as they face playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination. James has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle. He also sat out on Sunday night after scoring 38 points on Friday. Lakers forward Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with a sprained right foot. LA is two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. If the Lakers lose to the Suns and the Spurs beat the Nuggets, the Lakers will not make the postseason.
NBA
KESQ

Lowry has 16 points, 10 assists as Heat beat Raptors 114-109

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 114-109. Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, Tyler Herro had 18 and Bam Adebayo 16 as the Heat won their fourth straight and remained two games ahead of Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings. Each team has three games remaining. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam each scored 29 points, and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. both had 19 as Toronto lost for the first time in six games.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy